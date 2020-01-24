हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

DMRC issue advisory for Republic Day; Check details here

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@DMRC

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Friday released an advisory stating that the gates of metro stations including Central Secretariat, and Udyog Bhawan will remain closed up to 12:00 pm due to the Republic Day program in the national capital. Metro gates of Lok Kalyan Marg and Patel Chowk will also remain closed from 8:45 am to 12:00 pm on January 26.

However, DMRC has kept the interchange facility open at Central Secretariat on Republic Day. The parking facilities at Delhi Metro will remain closed from 6:00 am on January 25 to till 2:00 pm on January 26 at all metro stations.

DMRC took to its official Twitter handle and shared the information in a series of tweets.

DMRC also informed that the metro services will start facilitating the public attending at 6 am instead of 8 am at some stations on Sunday to make it easy for people to travel. The metro that will start early operation includes - Dilshad Garden, Jahangirpuri, Noida City Center, Mundka, Badarpur border, Majlis Park, Trilokpuri Sanjay lake, Janakpuri and Dwarka- Najafgarh metro station. 

Earlier, the Delhi Police has also issued a traffic advisory for motorists listing out the routes that will be busy and the roads that can be used for conveyance instead. 

