Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2785077https://zeenews.india.com/india/dna-analysing-how-bahraichs-wolves-became-man-eaters-and-the-hunt-for-alpha-wolf-2785077.html
NewsIndia
BAHRAICH WOLVES

DNA: Analysing How Bahraich's Wolves Became Man-Eaters And The Hunt For Alpha Wolf

In today's episode of DNA, Zee News delved into the hunt for the pack's leader, the Alpha Wolf, and uncovered how wolves in Bahraich turned into man-eaters.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 30, 2024, 12:25 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

DNA: Analysing How Bahraich's Wolves Became Man-Eaters And The Hunt For Alpha Wolf

Over the past two months, a pack of man-eating wolves has been on the prowl in Bahraich, and so far, four wolves have been captured. By now, you might have heard this news, but did you know the most fearsome of these man-eating wolves is still out there? In today's episode of DNA, Zee News delves into the hunt for the pack's leader, the Alpha Wolf and uncover how wolves in Bahraich turned into man-eaters.

In Bahraich, these man-eating wolves have been terrorizing humans for the past two months, preying on nine people. After extensive planning and hard work, the forest department has managed to trap four wolves. One of these carnivorous wolves was captured just last night, and you can see it on your screen now. It’s hard to gauge from its appearance just how hungry it is for human blood. Although this wolf is now caged, the terror of the wolves in Bahraich is far from over. The Alpha Wolf, the leader of the pack, is still at large, preparing for its next hunt.

The two wolves still evading capture are the most dangerous. The pack of man-eaters in Bahraich is led by the ferocious Alpha Wolf, who has a fierce desire to hunt. Until the Alpha Wolf is captured, the operation to contain these man-eaters remains incomplete.

The Indian wolf pack typically consists of an Alpha male, an Alpha female, and their pups. They hunt in a group, with the Alpha leading the pack and the rest following. It's possible that the four wolves already captured are just the young ones, with their father—the Alpha Wolf—still roaming freely.

These formidable and man-eating wolves have terrorized over 70,000 people in Bahraich. While four wolves are in captivity, it’s still unclear if they are the man-eaters. The terror of the man-eating wolves is far from over.

Watch the full analysis of the Bahraich's man-eater wolves here:

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why is Jama Masjid not a national heritage?
DNA Video
DNA: Army's mission 'All out' in Kashmir before elections
DNA Video
DNA: Is Bangladesh plotting against India?
DNA Video
DNA: Demand to encounter wolves in UP
DNA Video
DNA: Air Force rescues man in flood, video goes viral
DNA Video
DNA: Why is BJP changing names of railway stations in Amethi?
DNA Video
DNA: CM Mamata threatens amid 'Bengal Bandh' violence
DNA Video
DNA: Will the division of castes start from JNU?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahmani released on bail in Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Big revelations in Sanjay Roy's polygraph test