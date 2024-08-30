Over the past two months, a pack of man-eating wolves has been on the prowl in Bahraich, and so far, four wolves have been captured. By now, you might have heard this news, but did you know the most fearsome of these man-eating wolves is still out there? In today's episode of DNA, Zee News delves into the hunt for the pack's leader, the Alpha Wolf and uncover how wolves in Bahraich turned into man-eaters.

In Bahraich, these man-eating wolves have been terrorizing humans for the past two months, preying on nine people. After extensive planning and hard work, the forest department has managed to trap four wolves. One of these carnivorous wolves was captured just last night, and you can see it on your screen now. It’s hard to gauge from its appearance just how hungry it is for human blood. Although this wolf is now caged, the terror of the wolves in Bahraich is far from over. The Alpha Wolf, the leader of the pack, is still at large, preparing for its next hunt.

The two wolves still evading capture are the most dangerous. The pack of man-eaters in Bahraich is led by the ferocious Alpha Wolf, who has a fierce desire to hunt. Until the Alpha Wolf is captured, the operation to contain these man-eaters remains incomplete.

The Indian wolf pack typically consists of an Alpha male, an Alpha female, and their pups. They hunt in a group, with the Alpha leading the pack and the rest following. It's possible that the four wolves already captured are just the young ones, with their father—the Alpha Wolf—still roaming freely.

These formidable and man-eating wolves have terrorized over 70,000 people in Bahraich. While four wolves are in captivity, it’s still unclear if they are the man-eaters. The terror of the man-eating wolves is far from over.

Watch the full analysis of the Bahraich's man-eater wolves here: