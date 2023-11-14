DNA Analysis: Are Mountain Tunnels An Invitation To Bigger Disasters?

New Delhi: Rescue efforts at the location of the recently collapsed under-construction tunnel in Uttarkashi have progressed to the second day. While 40 workers remain trapped within the tunnel, rescue teams have successfully penetrated 15 meters into the structure.

Uttarakhand is witnessing the construction of the highest number of tunnels in our country. Over the next decade, it is projected to have the most rail and road tunnels nationwide. However, concerns arise about the safety implications for Uttarakhand. In Today's DNA, Zee News anchor Sourabh Raaj Jain examined the extensive construction activities underway in Uttarakhand and assessed their impact on the surrounding state.

The accident tunnel contains debris up to 60 meters. So far, only 25 meters of debris have been cleared. Approximately 35 meters of debris still needs to be removed. This tunnel, part of the All Weather Road Project and spanning about four and a half kilometers, is the longest in the project. It is a double-lane tunnel, with four kilometers already constructed. Workers are tirelessly engaged in round-the-clock construction activities. However, the circumstances leading to the accident have prompted numerous questions.

The first question pertains to the responsibility for the lives of the 40 people involved. The second question questions whether the 'Navayuga' company, responsible for the tunnel construction, was negligent. The third question asks why lessons from previous accidents were not heeded. The fourth question queries the reason for the tunnel remaining unpaved beyond 200 meters.

Concerns are also being raised about the Navayuga company's role in the tunnel construction. However, the immediate focus of the administration is on rescuing the 40 individuals trapped inside the tunnel.