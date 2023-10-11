DNA Analysis: What Is The Real Motto Of Hamas- War For Land Or Massacre Of Jews?

New Delhi: On October 7, the Palestinian terror group Hamas launched an unexpected assault on Israel, hitting the southern and central regions with rocket attacks. In addition to the bombings, Hamas militants also carried out brutal assaults, resulting in fatalities among the Israeli population. In today's DNA, Zee News anchor Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed the real cause behind the Hamas' attack on Israel.

Currently, the Israeli army is launching operations against Hamas positions in the Gaza Strip. These retaliatory actions by Israel have sparked criticism from numerous countries, alleging human rights violations and civilian casualties. In response, Israel asserts that its actions exclusively target Hamas bases, an organization it deems even more brutal and ruthless than ISIS.

The brutality of Hamas terrorists becomes evident in a video captured by a car's dashcam. It shows how they apprehended an Israeli citizen, subjecting him to severe beatings. Subsequently, Israeli soldiers arrived at the scene, leading to a shootout between both sides. This video was recorded on October 7 near the Gaza Strip in the city of Kibbutz, Israel.

The eerie quiet in the Israeli city of Kibbutz, near the Gaza border, is a deafening testament to the fact that Hamas has not merely attacked Israel but has perpetrated acts akin to genocide. Genocide, after all, unfolds not on the battlefield but in the form of terrorist attacks.