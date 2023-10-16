On October 16, Israel marked the 10th day of its conflict with the Palestinian terror group, Hamas. The conflict began on October 7 when Hamas initiated an attack on Israel. Since then, Israel has been fully engaged in a military campaign to eliminate the Hamas militant group, utilizing military aircraft and vehicles.

In today's DNA, Zee News anchor Sourabh Raaj Jain delved into the ongoing 10-day war between Israel and Hamas. The conflict was triggered by a devastating attack by Hamas on October 7, resulting in the loss of approximately 1,400 Israeli lives. In retaliation, Israel has been carrying out military operations for the past nine days.

Sadly, the Gaza Strip has witnessed significant casualties, with over 2,450 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks, including more than 724 children and more than 370 women. Over the course of these ten days following the initial Hamas attack, the Israeli military has severely damaged Gaza through missile and bomb strikes.

The conflict has forced approximately one million people in northern Gaza to evacuate their homes after receiving evacuation warnings. Gaza's hospitals are overwhelmed with the injured, and mass burials have become necessary in various locations in Gaza. According to the United Nations, there is a growing risk of starvation among the people in Gaza.

However, Israel remains resolute and is not heeding calls for a ceasefire. The Israeli army, comprising one lakh soldiers and hundreds of tanks, is prepared to enter Gaza and is awaiting government orders to completely eradicate Hamas.

On the tenth day of the conflict, another front of war is emerging. Israel has evacuated an area up to two kilometers from the Lebanon border. On Sunday, the terrorist organization Hezbollah launched rocket attacks on Israel from the Lebanese border, prompting a retaliatory response from Israel.