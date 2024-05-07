Advertisement
DNA Exclusive: Analysing Political Slugfest Over Muslim Reservation

In today's DNA, Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed the reservation politics amid the Lok Sabah Elections.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: May 07, 2024, 11:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Amidst the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the leading NDA alliance and opposition INDIA Bloc are continuously targeting each other for reservations in their campaign. Whereas the BJP-led NDA continuously claims that Oppn wants to give OBC, ST and SC reservations to Muslims, the Congress-led INDIA Bloc has accused the BJP of planning to change the constitution. Today, RJD leader and Bihar former CM Ladu Yadav delivered a big statement on the Muslim reservation which created trouble for the INDIA Alliance.

Earlier, RJD leader Lalu Yadav stated that the Muslim community should given a reservation after which it got a speech and NDA leaders started targeting him.

BJP is openly saying that those who talk about Muslim reservations are against SC/ST and OBC reservations. All the parties of the country know that in the states where voting is to be held in the next four phases, the number of SC/ST and OBC voters is more than 50 per cent. That is, much more than Muslim voters.

