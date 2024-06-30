DNA Exclusive: Analysis Of Bulldozer Politics And Controversy Surrounding Kathua Mosque Demolition

Tensions rose sharply in Jammu's Kathua district on Saturday as local authorities, backed by a large police force and bulldozers, moved into the Kalyanpur area. The operation's target was an alleged illegal mosque built on government land, which prompted a ground-level effort to demolish it. Initially appearing to be a routine administrative action, the situation quickly spiralled into chaos. The scene became volatile almost immediately after the bulldozers began their work.

As police officers advanced with the machinery, they were attacked by a large crowd hurling stones. In response, the officers fired warning shots into the air to disperse the angry mob. According to reports, six police officers, including a constable SP, were injured during the clash.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Anant Tyagi analysed the rising trend of bulldozer politics around different states in India and has it become a weapon of political vendetta.

The incident has sparked widespread debate about the use of bulldozers in such operations, with differing perspectives emerging on the legality and motivations for the demolition. While some argue that the mosque's construction was illegal encroachment, others see the action as retaliatory politics.

In the midst of the controversy, Sonia Gandhi, through an article published today, has sharply criticized the use of bulldozers on religious sites, alleging a pattern of targeted demolition under BJP-led governments. Referring to instances in various states including Akbarnagar in Lucknow and Mandla in Madhya Pradesh, she highlighted what she termed as selective targeting of Muslim establishments alongside Hindu properties.

Reacting to Sonia Gandhi's accusations, BJP leaders have vehemently defended the actions in Kathua and other instances as necessary steps against illegal encroachments, denying any religious bias. They argue that such measures are aimed at upholding the rule of law and ensuring equitable enforcement across communities.

