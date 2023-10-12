DNA Exclusive: Analysis Of Destruction in Gaza Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

Israel initiated its campaign against terrorism in response to the October 7th Hamas attack, and as of today, it's the sixth day of the conflict. On the morning of October 12th, Israel continued its airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, resulting in at least 51 casualties. The death toll in Gaza has now surpassed 1,200 after today's airstrikes.

In addition to the ongoing airstrikes, the Israeli military has made extensive preparations to launch a ground offensive inside the Gaza Strip, targeting Hamas positions. Over 100,000 Israeli soldiers are stationed at the Gaza border, accompanied by tanks and artillery, all poised for entry into Gaza. Today's DNA, Zee News anchor Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed the widespread destruction in the Gaza Strip during the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared his intention to continue military operations until Hamas is completely eradicated, driving the Israeli army to launch powerful attacks on the Gaza Strip. The Israeli missiles are causing extensive damage in residential areas, leaving Gaza in ruins after five days of relentless Israeli assaults. Gaza City now lies in ruins, prompting concerns that Israel's aim goes beyond targeting just Hamas; it appears to encompass the entire Gaza region.

The humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza due to Israeli attacks cannot be overlooked. When observing the distressing images of destruction emerging from Gaza, one might draw parallels between what Hamas did in Israel and what Israel is now doing in Gaza. Civilian casualties and attacks on residential areas are occurring in Gaza as well, and the 2.3 million people living in Gaza bear the brunt of the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel.