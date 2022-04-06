हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
DNA with Sudhir Chaudhary

DNA Exclusive: Analysis of foreign interference in Sri Lanka and Pakistan

In today's DNA, Zee News Editor-In-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary analyses the interference of foreign powers in the internal crises of Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Zee News Editor-In-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary.
Play

The terms 'foreign influence' or 'external influence' are often heard in politics. The government and politicians - whenever there's a crisis in any country - would often blame 'foreign powers' for their internal issues. The question is - what are these foreign powers and do they really exist?

The straight and simple answer to this question is - yes they really exist!

Pakistan PM Imran Khan recently made a visit to Russia that made US angry. The US, in no time, toppled the Pakistan government led by PM Imran Khan. The US - it is being said - was able to buy the entire Parliament of Pakistan to install a government that would favour its agenda.

Now the Opposition parties and the Army are echoing US' agenda that makes it evident that it's Washington D.C. that has sponsored the current crisis in the country.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka too is reeling under a severe economic crisis. The country's ruling government - led by the Rajapaksa family - used to be a big supporter of Chinese firms. It is said that Chinese companies had funded Rajapaksas' election campaign. However, problems started once the government started acting tough on the same Chinese firms. 
Today, the entire nation is reeling under an economic crisis.

The Opposition parties are claiming that the Rajapaksa government in Sri Lanka is in minority. It's quite possible that these parties are getting support from Chinese firms.

As a conclusion, it can be said that foreign powers do exist and they may heavily impact the economy and internal politics of any nation.

 

Watch DNA with Sudhir Chaudhary for a detailed analysis of the current situation in China and Pakistan. 

