DNA Exclusive: Analysis of Increasing Attacks by Stray Dogs

In a distressing incident, a 4-year-old child was mauled to death by stray dogs in Hyderabad, prompting strong public reactions where some even described the menace as 'terror.' A CCTV video of the child falling prey to the canines has gone viral. The Hyderabad civic body assured of steps to prevent the recurrence of such attacks. In the video clip that has gone viral, the canines are seen suddenly attacking the boy while tailing him, following which he falls down. He was walking alone. The unrelenting pack of strays keep mauling him even as there was nobody in sight that could come to his rescue.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan has analysed the menace caused by stray dogs and the silence of animal lovers over the issue. Ranjan asked a very pertinent question- who will take responsibility of this innocent child's death? It's clear that no one will take responsibility and there is not going to be any difference in the situation going ahead. He said that the lobby of dog lovers in our country is so strong that no one dares to touch stray dogs.

The constitution of our country says that every human and animal living in the country has the right to life. But the question is whether the rights of stray dogs are greater or the rights of humans. If you ask this question to animal lovers, they will probably say that dogs have more rights. But when you ask them whether stray dogs are to blame for someone's death or the people supporting stray dogs, the animal lovers won't speak a word.

The incident, which occurred at Amberpet locality on Sunday, was caught on a CCTV camera. The boy's father, who works as a security guard at a car service centre, had taken him and his six-year-old daughter to his workplace located in the area. The victim suffered serious injuries in the attack and was rushed to the hospital by his father and others where he was declared brought dead, the official said.