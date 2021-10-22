DNA Exclusive: #AurangzebKeBhakt, Osmanabad violence and fans club that eulogises the Mughal tyrant

New Delhi: A social media post about Mughal ruler Aurangzeb unleashed violence by some of the tyrant ruler's supporters in Osmanabad, Maharashtra, as the mob set houses on fire, broke police vehicles, and resorted to violence on October 19. At least four policemen were injured in the violence. A case has been registered against 44 known and 150 unknown people under sections like causing damage to public property and attempt to murder. Zee News is running a Hashtag #AurangzebKeBhakt where the people can give a befitting reply to these blind followers.

In Friday's edition of DNA, Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary talks about the blind followers of the cruel Mughal ruler Aurangzeb who were behind the violence in Maharashtra's Osmanabad.

It all started with a post on facebook which was apparently a true fact about the Mughal ruler who has been dubbed as one the most cruel and unpopular emperor. The mob - upset over a facebook post critical of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb went beserk as it tensions flared in ​​Osmanabad and nearby areas.

Painfully there are several areas in India named after the Mughal ruler. Aurangzeb who is alleged to have killed 46 lakh Hindus and Sikhs, forced lakhs of Hindus to convert to Islam and destroyed hundreds of Hindu temples and got mosques still is support by a large number of people.

At present, there are more than 700 districts, towns and villages in India which are named are after the Mughal rulers. Of these, 61 places are named after the first Mughal ruler, Zahiruddin Mohammad alias Babar. who had demolished the Ram temple

There are 11 places named after the Mughal ruler Humayun. A maximum number of places are named after Akbar, 251. There are 141 places named after the Mughal ruler Jahangir. While 63 places is named after Shah Jahan and 177 places are named after Aurangzeb.

Meanwhile, in Bangladesh over 100 Hindu temples, ashrams and Durga Puja pandals were demolished in the name of religion in the last few days. More than 150 houses and shops of Hindu families were looted while four Hindus were killed and a total of 21 attacks on the Hindu community took place in 6 days. Similar incidents of violence agianst the minority Hindus is constantly reported from Pakistan. As the mainstream media did not report about this news or left it as a minor incident of violence, it puts India's secular character in danger.

