हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
DNA

DNA Exclusive: #AurangzebKeBhakt, Osmanabad violence and fans club that eulogises the Mughal tyrant

Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary on Friday (October 22, 2021) talks about the about the blind followers of the Mughal tyrant Aurangzeb who were behind the violence in Maharashtra's Osmanabad.   

DNA Exclusive: #AurangzebKeBhakt, Usmanabad violence and fans club that eulogises the Mughal tyrant
Play

New Delhi: A social media post about Mughal ruler Aurangzeb unleashed violence by some of the tyrant ruler's supporters in Osmanabad, Maharashtra, as the mob set houses on fire, broke police vehicles, and resorted to violence on October 19. At least four policemen were injured in the violence. A case has been registered against 44 known and 150 unknown people under sections like causing damage to public property and attempt to murder. Zee News is running a Hashtag #AurangzebKeBhakt where the people can give a befitting reply to these blind followers.

In Friday's edition of DNA, Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary talks about the blind followers of the cruel Mughal ruler Aurangzeb who were behind the violence in Maharashtra's Osmanabad. 

It all started with a post on facebook which was apparently a true fact about the Mughal ruler who has been dubbed as one the most cruel and unpopular emperor. The mob - upset over a facebook post critical of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb went beserk as it tensions flared in ​​Osmanabad and nearby areas. 

Painfully there are several areas in India named after the Mughal ruler. Aurangzeb who is alleged to have killed 46 lakh Hindus and Sikhs, forced lakhs of Hindus to convert to Islam and destroyed hundreds of Hindu temples and got mosques still is support by a large number of people. 

At present, there are more than 700 districts, towns and villages in India which are named are after the Mughal rulers. Of these, 61 places are named after the first Mughal ruler, Zahiruddin Mohammad alias Babar. who had demolished the Ram temple

There are 11 places named after the Mughal ruler Humayun. A maximum number of places are named after Akbar, 251. There are 141 places named after the Mughal ruler Jahangir. While 63 places is named after Shah Jahan and 177 places are named after Aurangzeb.

Meanwhile, in Bangladesh over 100 Hindu temples, ashrams and Durga Puja pandals were demolished in the name of religion in the last few days. More than 150 houses and shops of Hindu families were looted while four Hindus were killed and a total of 21 attacks on the Hindu community took place in 6 days. Similar incidents of violence agianst the minority Hindus is constantly reported from Pakistan. As the mainstream media did not report about this news or left it as a minor incident of violence, it puts India's secular character in danger. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DNADNA ExclusiveUsmanabad violence
Next
Story

Successful UPSC aspirants have no right to be allocated cadre of choice or home state: Supreme Court

Must Watch

PT7M30S

DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; Oct 22, 2021