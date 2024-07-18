Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2767988
NewsIndia
DNA EXCLUSIVE

DNA Exclusive: Cries Of Witch Haunt UP Village In Night; Watch Viral Video

In today's DNA, we will analyse the claims made on social media and will even do ground reporting from the village. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 18, 2024, 11:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

DNA Exclusive: Cries Of Witch Haunt UP Village In Night; Watch Viral Video

Superstition is an illness with no cure. You might not believe in ghosts but a village in Amethi is making headlines after some people shared a video on social media making scary claims. In a village in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, residents claim to hear the cries of a witch. 

In today's DNA, we will analyse the claims made on social media and will even do ground reporting from the village. Rumours about a witch have spread in Sangrampur, Amethi. Every night, villagers report hearing the sound of anklets and a woman crying. This has instilled great fear among the local people. A video and a photo related to this have gone viral on social media.

Watch Full DNA Episode Here

We do not believe in ghosts, nor do we promote such superstitions. The photo we showed is completely misleading. This Photoshopped image has been posted under different names on various social media platforms. The police also dismiss these reports as rumours.

Our team visited the village in Amethi to investigate this rumour. We questioned the locals about the ghost stories and sought to uncover the truth behind this superstition.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Organization Vs Government in UP?
DNA Video
DNA: Dubai princess Shaikha Mahra announces divorce on Instagram
DNA Video
DNA: Centre vs Yogi on Toll!
DNA Video
DNA: Unemployment in India
DNA Video
DNA: Viral Video from Jammu Kashmir on Muharram
DNA Video
DNA: Magic in NEET Exam!
DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi angry over new rules in UP
DNA Video
DNA: Who is making Afzal a saint?
DNA Video
DNA: Gold Scam in Kedarnath Dham!
DNA Video
DNA: Government's big action against Pooja Khedkar