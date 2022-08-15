DNA Exclusive: Decoding PM Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech

New Delhi: In Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address on the 76th Independence Day, he mentioned two evils that are eating our country like termites. According to him, the first evil is corruption which is present in politics. The second evil, he said, is nepotism which is not just a political disease but also a social disease. In fact, in the system of the country, familyism becomes the tonic of corruption.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan analyses Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at Red Fort on Independence Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not name any political party or name any leader in the mantra given on corruption and nepotism. But it seemed as if the Congress took offense.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi issued a statement as soon as Prime Minister Modi's speech ended and described the Modi government as a self-obsessed government.

The Gandhi family has no arguments to defend nepotism in the Congress. But if the Congress is called the mother of familyism, then it will not be wrong. The seeds of familyism that the Congress had sown in the country's politics have now grown. The Congress alone is not suffering from nepotism. There are many political parties in the country whose existence depends on familyism. But what is familyism?

After Sonia Gandhi, the Congress will be occupied by Rahul Gandhi, this is familyism. After Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav will have control over the Samajwadi Party, this is familyism. After Lalu Prasad Yadav, his son will rule the RJD, this is familyism. When the Shiv Sena started running like a private limited party of the Thackeray family, it is nepotism.

The real purpose of family parties is not to serve the people, but to serve their families. It is not a good thing for any democracy that only a few families together decide the state and direction of the country's politics. This is also wrong because merit does not matter in familyism, but being a member of a particular family matters.

In a lot of cases, corruption and nepotism go hand-in-hand. India is ranked 85th out of 180 countries in the Corruption Perception Index 2021.

According to a study, more than 43 percent of Indians believe that they feel disappointed by corruption in the government and system. According to the India Corruption Survey 2019, 51 percent of Indians admitted that they have paid bribes at some point.

Prime Minister Modi gave the mantra of freedom from familyism and corruption to the country on the amrit year of independence. And also told the country the blueprint of India's nation building for the next 25 years. For this, he appealed to every citizen to take five vows.