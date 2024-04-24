Kerala's Wayanad became a VVIP seat in the 2019 elections. In today's DNA, Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed the threat to democracy in the parliamentary seat. In DNA, we previously showcased a ground report from the Naxal-affected region of Kanker in Chhattisgarh, where people refrain from voting due to fear of Naxals. Today, we'll also present you with a glimpse into the Maoist and Naxal presence in the parliamentary constituency of Wayanad, where they openly threaten people, warning them of dire consequences if they cast their votes. This is a video you likely haven't seen anywhere else, nor has this news been aired on TV.

It's not just in Kerala but also in many parliamentary seats of the country, including Wayanad, that Maoists are wielding weapons to intimidate people against voting. You may have seen such scenes in severe Naxal areas like Bastar and Kanker in Chhattisgarh, but the emergence of such images from Rahul Gandhi's parliamentary constituency of Wayanad is both surprising and alarming.

In this video, Maoists are seen threatening people to boycott the Lok Sabha elections. They were in Naxal attire and also had guns with them. Four armed Maoists arrived in the Thalappuzha area of Wayanad on Wednesday morning, around six o'clock. Several labourers were present there. Two armed Maoists started telling people not to vote and said that voting has no meaning.

However, the people present there were neither afraid of the Maoist threats nor intimidated by their guns. There was an argument between the armed Maoists and the people, as shown in the video. After about twenty minutes, when the Maoist threats had no effect on the people, the Maoists quietly left the same jungle route from where they had come.