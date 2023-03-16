DNA Exclusive: Inside Story Of Mehbooba Mufti's Visit To Shiva Temple

People's Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday visited the Navagraha temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. Mufti also offered prayers and offered water (jal) to lord Shiva. A video of the former chief minister offering water to Shivling inside Navgraha temple has gone viral, drawing criticism from some quarters. Many fundamentalits criticised her actions and questioned how she offered prayers to lord Shiva while practising Islam. Mehbooba was also accused of insulting Islam and many even demanded the issuance of a fatwa against her.

"We live in a secular country where Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb is practised. Yashpal Sharma (a former PDP leader who died last year) built the temple, and his sons want me to see it. I went inside and was given a small vessel filled with water and a lot of faith and love," Mehbooba said on her act.

Mehbooba Mufti made it clear that she had no intention of offering water to lord shiva and it was just an accidental incident, because she did not want to hurt anyone's feelings.

