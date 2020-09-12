DNA Exclusive: Videos of Sushant Singh Rajput scuttle Rhea Chakraborty's release, nail her lies

New Delhi: The personal videos of Sushant Singh Rajput shown on Zee News recently have given a new twist to the case related to his death as a special court in Mumbai on Friday (September 11) rejected the bail plea of Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others.

The DNA report that exposed Rhea Chakraborty's lies through these videos and also provided a documentary, electronic evidence before the Special NDPS court that rejected Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea in connection with a drug case related to Sushant Singh's death.

The impact of these videos is certain to further affect the ongoing investigation against Rhea Chakraborty, whose bail application said that no drugs or psychotropic substances have been seized from her and the allegations, if any, would pertain strictly to smaller quantities.

The bail plea further said that there is nothing on record to suggest that she was in any way involved with the financing of illicit traffic and/or harbouring the offenders in relation to any drugs.

These videos, however, created the biggest roadblock in the path of showing herself innocent in the drug peddling racket. Until further relief, Rhea, who was arrested on September 8 and sent to judicial custody till September 22, will remain in the Byculla Jail.

The NCB also opposed the bail pleas of Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty saying he is an active member of a drug syndicate connected with drug supplies. The NCB further said that if released on bail Showik may tamper with the evidence and also will try to win the witness by using Rhea's position in the society and money power.

It was anticipated that Rhea would easily get bail as no drugs were recovered from her possession, but the videos shown on Zee News on Thursday in which Rhea was smoking "rolled" cigarette along with Sushant Singh Rajput turned the tables on her.

There was nothing left for Rhea's lawyers to say in the court, but her lawyer Satish Manashinde said, "Once we get a copy of the NDPS Special Court Order, we will decide next week on the course of action about approaching the Bombay High Court."

While showing these videos on Thursday, the DNA report said that Rhea should not expect bail. Through these videos, Zee News has blasted all the narratives created in favour of Rhea Chakraborty by her PR team. '

There are three big questions that still require an answer:

1. Why did Rhea Chakraborty give Sushant Singh Rajput drugs knowing well that he is under medication for depression?

2. Why was she making Sushant Singh's videos? Was she preparing video evidence to prove him a drug addict?

3. Why did Rhea Chakraborty not get Sushant Singh hospitalized? despite being a witness to his illness.

Notably, the two people seen with Sushant and Rhea in the music video are Sidharth Pithani and Samuel Haokip. Both were part of Sushant Singh Rajput's creative team.

Meanwhile, NCB sources have made some startling revelations:

- During the lockdown, a courier was sent from Sushant Singh's house to Rhea Chakraborty's place.

- This courier from Sushant's house was sent by Deepesh Sawant; a courier boy delivered that parcel to Rhea's house.

- This parcel was received by Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty.

- The parcel contained one pound Buds. After that Sushant Singh went to stay at Rhea's house.

- This episode happened in mid-April when a lockdown was declared in Mumbai.

- The packet contained some domestic utensils so that drugs could not be detected.

- The NCB team has also interrogated the courier boy who identified Deepesh Sawant and Showik.

- This has also been confirmed by the phone call details of the courier boy.

- The courier boy has revealed that he took a courier from Sushant`s house from Dipesh and delivered to Rhea Chakraborty`s house where Showik Chakraborty received the packet containing half a kilogram of drugs.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty has also revealed the names of around 15 Bollywood stars, who are involved in drug use, to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which has come to know that there is some circle that procures and supplies drugs to celebrities.