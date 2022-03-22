DNA Exclusive: Why Class 12 marks won't count for university admissions

The University Grants Commission has ruled that the marks scored in 12th Board examination will no more hold the weightage for admission at the central universities and their colleges. Now, students will have to appear in an entrance exam in order to get admission in respective colleges and universities. The students will be placed in colleges and universities only on the basis of their marks in the entrance exam.

In today's DNA, Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary analyses the UGC's new rule that will directly impact 1.5 crore (approximately) students who appear for the class 12th examination every year.

The biggest question that rises here is - why did UGC take such a decision?

The answer is simple. There are different educational boards - CBSE, ICSE and state boards - that are operational across the country. Different boards have different marking patterns. Some boards follow a lenient pattern, while some others do extremely tough marking. In some boards, the students easily score upto 90 per cent marks, while in others it becomes nearly impossible to even score the 80 per cent marks.

As a result - the students who have scored higher marks get admission, while the ones with lesser marks don't. Therefore, the UGC has taken a stand that the students will now be admitted to colleges only on the basis of entrance examination.

Based on the new system, the UGC believes, that the students will get a level playing field.

A few important things that need to be noted about the developments are as follows:

- The decision will also be applicable to the minority educational institutions that fall under the central universities, for example - Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University, Aligarh Muslim University and Delhi's St Stephen's College.

- Secondly and most importantly, this decision will not have any impact on the reservation system. The reservation quota, which is already in force for admission in colleges, has been retained by the UGC. Some people have started misleading the students.

- This entrance test will be conducted by the National Testing Agency. This agency also organizes JEE and NEET exams.

- Students will be able to appear for this exam online, i.e, on their computer and laptop.

- UGC has said that this exam will be conducted in the first week of July.

- Questions will be asked from the syllabus of class 12th only.

