DNB PDCET 2022: National Board of Examinations (NBE) is expected to announce the Diplomate of National Board Post-Diploma Centralised Entrance Test (DNB PDCET) 2022 today, August 24. Candidates can check the DNB PDCET 2022 result on the official website at natboard.edu.in. he NBE will release the result link for the Diplomate of National Board Post Diploma Centralized Entrance Test, DNB PDCET 2022. Once the result link is activated, candidates can check the results by entering the login details such as User ID and password.

DNB PDCET 2022 Result: Here is how to check the result

Visit the DNB PDCET official websites at natboard.edu.in, nbe.edu

Click on DNB PDCET- 2022 result link

On the next window, click on the link- 'Click here to view the result' and download the PDF document

Subject wise result and rank list will appear on the screen

Download, and take a print out for further reference.

According to the schedule NBE DNB PDCET 2022 result will be released on August 24. Post-Diploma Centralised Entrance Test (DNB PDCET) 2022 was conduced on July 24 from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm.

Candidates appeared for the DNB PDCET 2022 Exam on July 24, 2022 conducted by the National Board of Examination, NBE. Only the candidates who appeared for the exam will be released. Those who successfully pass the exam will be called for the further process which is the counseling wherein candidates will have to fill in the registration form, pay the fees, book their seat and verify their documents.