NEET UG 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Answer key to be out TODAY, Result on 28 August at neet.nta.nic.in- Check latest updates here
NTA is expected to release the NEET 2022 answer key today at the official website neet.nta.nic.in, scroll down for the timings and other details.
NEET UG 2022 LIVE: National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2022 answer key soon. As per the latest media reports, NEET 2022 answer key by NTA will be released today, August 21 and NEET results will be out on August 28. Official answer key would be released on the official website neet.nta.nic.in. Along with answer key, NTA will also release the NEET OMR sheet of candidates who appeared in the NEET UG 2022 exam. Candidates will be able to calculate their NEET scores before the NEET 2022 results are announced officially. however, candidates must notice that the NTA has not made any official announcement about the release date of the NEET answer key yet and an official notification is awaited.
This year over 18 lakh students appeared for the NEET UG entrance examination for admission in MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, BHMS and other UG medical courses in approved and recognized Medical, Dental, AYUSH and other Colleges, deemed Universities, Institutes like AIIMS and JIPMER in India.
NEET 2022 Cutoff
NEET qualifying cutoff: The minimum marks required to pass the examination.
NEET admission cutoff: The last rank at which admission is granted.
NEET 2022 Answer Key PDF
NEET 2022 Answer Key PDF will be made available on neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. Students may please note that NEET Answer Key PDF can also be downloaded by them to cross-check the answers.
NEET UG Answer Key 2022
NEET UG 2022 Answer Key will be released for over 17 lakhs of candidates who appeared for the NEET UG 2022 Exam. The NTA would be releasing the answer keys SHORTLY on the official website.
NEET Answer Key 2022: Objection link to be activated
NEET Answer Key 2022 will be released on 21 August. The objection link will also be activated along with the answer key link. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key through the direct link that will be available on the official website.
NEET UG 2022: Students Upset
NEET UG 2022: Multiple languages
NEET UG 2022 exam was conducted in more than 10 languages.
NEET UG result 2022: Exam centres
NTA conducted the NEET exam at 3,570 centres in 497 Indian cities and 14 overseas cities.
NEET UG result 2022: Exam Mode
NEET UG examination was held in pen and paper mode in a single shift, from 2 pm to 5:20 pm.
NEET 2022: UG results SHORTLY
Around 18 lakh candidates took the medical entrance exam this year and are now waiting for answer keys and results.
NEET Answer Key 2022: Steps to download answer key
Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'NEET 2022 Answer Key.'
Enter your login details, as asked.
Your NEET UG answer key will be displayed on your screen.
NEET Answer Key 2022: Websites
NEET Answer Key 2022 link to download from neet.nta.nic.in will be activated here soon. As and when NEET UG answer key is released, the link to download and check the key along with response sheets will be shared here for everyone. Direct link will be provided here
NEET UG 2022 Answer key: Date and time
According to certain media reports NEET UG 2022 Answer key is expected to be out today, August 21, however students must note that their is official announcement yet.
