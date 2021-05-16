हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Do you still need E-pass to travel in Delhi-NCR; Lockdown Extend!

New Delhi: As the lockdown has been extended in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, people will need an e-pass for intra-state travel. However, those travelling for essential or emergency services will be exempted from the rule. 

The Uttar Pradesh government has said that those looking for medicines and oxygen will not be stopped. While for others, an e-pass system has been made operational, PTI reported. UP has extended the partial ‘corona curfew’ in the state till May 24. The deadly coronavirus infection has reached the rural parts of the state, which is becoming a major concern for the Yogi Adityanath-led government. 

In Delhi, the police have been allowing the movement of people for medical services without an e-pass. Those in search of medical supplies or patients travelling for a doctor’s appointment have to produce a doctor's prescription in order to travel in the UT. 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (April 16) extended the lockdown by another week in order to tackle the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic. 

“We are extending the lockdown by one more week in Delhi,” CM Kejriwal said. 

People who are employed in essential services are exempted from the lockdown curbs in Delhi. Meanwhile, it is to be noted that those who already hold a night or weekend curfew e-Pass, need not apply for an e-pass.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded 6500 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, CM Kejriwal. The positivity rate in the national capital has also come down to 11 per cent, while there are 72000 active infection cases. 

