हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Delhi lockdown extended, here is how to apply for e-pass

Delhi lockdown: The essential service providers are exempted from the lockdown and can apply for e-pass to travel.

Delhi lockdown extended, here is how to apply for e-pass
File Photo

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (April 25) extended the lockdown in the national capital by a week in order to curb the COVID-19 spread. The lockdown will now remain in place till May 3. 

"We had imposed a 6-day lockdown in Delhi. The lockdown is being extended to next Monday till 5 AM," the Delhi CM said in a presser. 

The essential service providers are exempted from the lockdown and can apply for e-pass to travel. Those who do not possess a valid government ID card will have to apply for an e-pass while travelling. 

Here are the steps on how to apply for an e-pass: 

1. To apply for an e-pass to travel during the lockdown, visit the Delhi government's official website at https://delhi.gov.in/.

2. On the home page, you will see a message -- "Click Here to Apply for ePass."

3. Click on the link. It will redirect you to a new page where you will be asked to select the language you want to continue. Select as per your convenience. 

4. In the next step, you will see a question - "What do you need help with?" to which, you will have to select "e-Pass to travel during Curfew."

5. Read the instructions carefully before applying for the e-pass. 

6. Enter the required details including contact number, name of the applicant, district, address of Office or place of engagement and type of service. You will also have to submit your ID proof (maximum file size: 4MB) and a letter from your employer/ owner of the firm/outlet/establishment that your firm/outlet/establishment is associated in providing the essential services and that the services of you as an employee, is essentially required in the smooth delivery/providing of the said services during the curfew hours.

It is to be noted that those who already hold a night or weekend curfew e-Pass, need not apply for e-pass. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DelhiCOVID-19Coronaviruslockdown 2.0lockdown 2021
Next
Story

India records 3.52 lakh COVID cases, highest single-day spike for fifth consecutive day

Must Watch

PT14M37S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day