Delhi lockdown extended, here is how to apply for e-pass

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (April 25) extended the lockdown in the national capital by a week in order to curb the COVID-19 spread. The lockdown will now remain in place till May 3.

"We had imposed a 6-day lockdown in Delhi. The lockdown is being extended to next Monday till 5 AM," the Delhi CM said in a presser.

The essential service providers are exempted from the lockdown and can apply for e-pass to travel. Those who do not possess a valid government ID card will have to apply for an e-pass while travelling.

Here are the steps on how to apply for an e-pass:

1. To apply for an e-pass to travel during the lockdown, visit the Delhi government's official website at https://delhi.gov.in/.

2. On the home page, you will see a message -- "Click Here to Apply for ePass."

3. Click on the link. It will redirect you to a new page where you will be asked to select the language you want to continue. Select as per your convenience.

4. In the next step, you will see a question - "What do you need help with?" to which, you will have to select "e-Pass to travel during Curfew."

5. Read the instructions carefully before applying for the e-pass.

6. Enter the required details including contact number, name of the applicant, district, address of Office or place of engagement and type of service. You will also have to submit your ID proof (maximum file size: 4MB) and a letter from your employer/ owner of the firm/outlet/establishment that your firm/outlet/establishment is associated in providing the essential services and that the services of you as an employee, is essentially required in the smooth delivery/providing of the said services during the curfew hours.

It is to be noted that those who already hold a night or weekend curfew e-Pass, need not apply for e-pass.

