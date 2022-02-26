हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indians In Ukraine

Don't move to border posts without coordination, India tells stranded citizens in Ukraine

The Indian embassy in Ukraine said that the situation at various border checkpoints is sensitive.

Don&#039;t move to border posts without coordination, India tells stranded citizens in Ukraine
Indian students in Ukraine (File photo)

New Delhi: As the Russian invasion continues, India on Saturday (February 26, 2022) advised its stranded nationals in Ukraine to exercise caution at all times and not move to any border posts to exit the country without prior coordination with its officials.

The Indian embassy in Ukraine issued a fresh advisory in view of increasing Russian attacks on several Ukrainian cities and reports of heavy fighting around the capital Kyiv.

"All Indian Citizens in Ukraine are advised to not move to any of the border posts without prior coordination with the government of India officials at the border posts (helpline numbers established) and the emergency numbers of the embassy of India in Kyiv," the embassy said.

It added that the situation at various border checkpoints is sensitive and the embassy is working continuously with the Indian missions in the neighbouring countries for coordinated evacuation of the citizens.

"Embassy is finding it increasingly difficult to help the crossing of those Indian nationals who reach border checkpoint without prior intimation," the advisory read.

It is noteworthy that New Delhi has set up camp offices in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in western Ukraine to facilitate the transit of Indians to Hungary, Romania and Poland. India has also positioned teams of officials at Zahony border post in Hungary, Krakowiec as well as Shehyni-Medyka land border points in Poland, Vysne Nemecke in the Slovak Republic and Suceava transit point in Romania to coordinate the exit of its nationals from Ukraine.

The embassy has advised those staying in the eastern part of Ukraine to continue to remain in their current places of residence and stay indoors or in shelters as much as possible.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Tags:
Indians In UkraineRussia-Ukraine warUkraine crisisIndian studentsIndia in UkraineRussia-Ukraine conflict
