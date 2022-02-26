Don't move to border posts without coordination, India tells stranded citizens in Ukraine

New Delhi: As the Russian invasion continues, India on Saturday (February 26, 2022) advised its stranded nationals in Ukraine to exercise caution at all times and not move to any border posts to exit the country without prior coordination with its officials.

The Indian embassy in Ukraine issued a fresh advisory in view of increasing Russian attacks on several Ukrainian cities and reports of heavy fighting around the capital Kyiv.

"All Indian Citizens in Ukraine are advised to not move to any of the border posts without prior coordination with the government of India officials at the border posts (helpline numbers established) and the emergency numbers of the embassy of India in Kyiv," the embassy said.

It added that the situation at various border checkpoints is sensitive and the embassy is working continuously with the Indian missions in the neighbouring countries for coordinated evacuation of the citizens.

"Embassy is finding it increasingly difficult to help the crossing of those Indian nationals who reach border checkpoint without prior intimation," the advisory read.

It is noteworthy that New Delhi has set up camp offices in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in western Ukraine to facilitate the transit of Indians to Hungary, Romania and Poland. India has also positioned teams of officials at Zahony border post in Hungary, Krakowiec as well as Shehyni-Medyka land border points in Poland, Vysne Nemecke in the Slovak Republic and Suceava transit point in Romania to coordinate the exit of its nationals from Ukraine.

Today afternoon more than 470 students will exit the Ukraine and enter Romania through the Porubne-Siret Border. We are moving Indians located at the border to neighbouring countries for onward evacuation. Efforts are underway to relocate Indians coming from the hinterland. pic.twitter.com/iLFTWHifpm — India in Ukraine (@IndiainUkraine) February 25, 2022

The embassy has advised those staying in the eastern part of Ukraine to continue to remain in their current places of residence and stay indoors or in shelters as much as possible.

(With agency inputs)

