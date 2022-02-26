Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: Russia vetoes UN Security action on Ukraine; India, China abstain

New Delhi: Russia, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, on Saturday used its veto power to block a resolution condemning its aggression against Ukraine and demanded the immediate and complete withdrawal of Russian troops from the neighbouring country.

The US, which prepared the resolution with Albania, said it knew the resolution was inevitable but the West wanted Moscow to know the state of its isolation.

Meanwhile, India, of which Russia is a strong ally, was joined by China and UAE in abstaining from the said resolution and sought for an immediate cessation of violence as well as the safe evacuation of Indian stranded in Ukraine.

However, the vote on Friday was 11 in favour, with Russia voting no and China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstaining, which showed significantly but not total opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of his country's smaller and militarily weaker neighbour.

Russian President Vladimir Putin in the wee hours of Thursday launched a so-called self retaliatory attack against Ukraine in an unscheduled televised address to the nation and the world.

While the picture of the loss of lives and property on both sides is yet not clear, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said 137 civilians and military personnel had been killed in the country on the first day of the Russian invasion and destroyed another 50 troops on the following day.

The Ukrainian Defence Ministry on Thursday released a statement saying it had inflicted 800 casualties on Russian forces.

