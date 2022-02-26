Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: Russia vetoes UN Security action on Ukraine; India, China abstain

26 February 2022, 07:38 AM
An Air India plane departed from the Mumbai airport on Saturday morning for the Romanian capital Bucharest to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine
26 February 2022, 07:26 AM
Explosions have been seen and heard in parts of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, reported CNN.
26 February 2022, 07:21 AM
The Russian Defense Ministry has said the Russian Armed Forces have disabled 118 military infrastructure facilities in Ukraine.
This includes 13 command posts and communication centres, 14 S-300 and Osa anti-aircraft missile systems, and 36 radar stations.
26 February 2022, 07:20 AM
Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to send a Russian delegation to the Belarusian capital of Minsk for negotiations with Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.
26 February 2022, 07:19 AM
Moscow on Friday said it was partially limiting access to Meta Platforms Inc`s Facebook, accusing it of "censoring" Russian media.
26 February 2022, 07:10 AM
50 countries have issued a joint statement saying Russia abused its veto power by blocking a United Nations Security Council resolution condemning the Russian war on Ukraine, CNN reported.
26 February 2022, 07:06 AM
Canada, the United States, Britain and the European Union on Friday said they could act to exclude Russia from the SWIFT global interbank payments system.
26 February 2022, 07:01 AM
Loud explosions were reported from the west and south of Kyiv early Saturday morning, CNN reported
26 February 2022, 07:00 AM
Ukraine's military on Friday said it has shot down a Russian military transport plane with paratroopers on board near Vasylkiv, a city 40 kilometres south of Kyiv.