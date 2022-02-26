हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: Russia vetoes UN Security action on Ukraine; India, China abstain

Russia, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, on Saturday used its veto power to block a resolution condemning its aggression against Ukraine.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, February 26, 2022 - 08:13
Comments |

New Delhi: Russia, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, on Saturday used its veto power to block a resolution condemning its aggression against Ukraine and demanded the immediate and complete withdrawal of Russian troops from the neighbouring country.

The US, which prepared the resolution with Albania, said it knew the resolution was inevitable but the West wanted Moscow to know the state of its isolation.

Meanwhile, India, of which Russia is a strong ally, was joined by China and UAE in abstaining from the said resolution and sought for an immediate cessation of violence as well as the safe evacuation of Indian stranded in Ukraine.

However, the vote on Friday was 11 in favour, with Russia voting no and China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstaining, which showed significantly but not total opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of his country's smaller and militarily weaker neighbour.

Russian President Vladimir Putin in the wee hours of Thursday launched a so-called self retaliatory attack against Ukraine in an unscheduled televised address to the nation and the world.

While the picture of the loss of lives and property on both sides is yet not clear, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said 137 civilians and military personnel had been killed in the country on the first day of the Russian invasion and destroyed another 50 troops on the following day.

The Ukrainian Defence Ministry on Thursday released a statement saying it had inflicted 800 casualties on Russian forces.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

26 February 2022, 07:38 AM

An Air India plane departed from the Mumbai airport on Saturday morning for the Romanian capital Bucharest to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine

26 February 2022, 07:26 AM

Explosions have been seen and heard in parts of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, reported CNN.

26 February 2022, 07:21 AM

The Russian Defense Ministry has said the Russian Armed Forces have disabled 118 military infrastructure facilities in Ukraine.

This includes 13 command posts and communication centres, 14 S-300 and Osa anti-aircraft missile systems, and 36 radar stations.

26 February 2022, 07:20 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to send a Russian delegation to the Belarusian capital of Minsk for negotiations with Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

26 February 2022, 07:19 AM

Moscow on Friday said it was partially limiting access to Meta Platforms Inc`s Facebook, accusing it of "censoring" Russian media.

26 February 2022, 07:10 AM

50 countries have issued a joint statement saying Russia abused its veto power by blocking a United Nations Security Council resolution condemning the Russian war on Ukraine, CNN reported.

 

26 February 2022, 07:06 AM

Canada, the United States, Britain and the European Union on Friday said they could act to exclude Russia from the SWIFT global interbank payments system.

26 February 2022, 07:01 AM

Loud explosions were reported from the west and south of Kyiv early Saturday morning, CNN reported

26 February 2022, 07:00 AM

Ukraine's military on Friday said it has shot down a Russian military transport plane with paratroopers on board near Vasylkiv, a city 40 kilometres south of Kyiv.

