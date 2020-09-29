DRDO scientist goes to massage parlour he found online in Noida, gets honeytrapped, held hostage

NOIDA: A 45-year-old Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) junior scientist was honeytrapped and held hostage at a Noida hotel on Saturday (September 26). He was rescused by the police on Sunday and three people, including a woman, have been arresed in connection with the kidnapping.

Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Alok Singh monitored the rescue operation that began early Sunday after the scientist's family approached the police saying they got a Rs 10-lakh ransom call for his safe release

"He was held hostage in a room in a OYO Hotel in Sector 41 from where he was rescued on Sunday," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Ranvijay Singh was quoted by PTI. Three people identified as Deepak Kumar, Sunita Gurjar and Rakesh Kumar alias Rinku have been arrested, while two of their partners involved in the kidnapping are absconding, he said.

Rakesh Kumar alias Rinku is the operator of the OYO hotel where the victim was held hostage and assaulted by the kidnappers, Singh said.

According to officials, the scientist, who lives in Noida Sector 77, had left home around 5.30 pm on Saturday, telling his family that he was going to Noida City Centre to buy some items for home. They added that the scientist did not return till late in the night after which his wife got a call from an unidentified person who told her that her husband has been kidnapped and demanded Rs 10 lakh for his safe release. They said that the wife could not contact the police immediately as she was scared for her husband's safety.

Unbeknown to the wife, the scientist had searched for an online 'massage parlour' after which he got connected with a man, who had asked him to meet him on Saturday evening at the Noida City Centre, from where he got kidnapped, police said.

The police added that the scientist's wife approached the Sector 49 police station on Sunday morning after which police officials took note of the matter and launched an investigation to rescue the man.

According to the police, three teams were formed and the suspect's location was traced within a few hours.