Dream of Ghazwa-e-Hind will not come true even till 'Qayamat', says UP CM Yogi Adityanath amid Hijab row

New Delhi: Amid the Karnataka Hijab row, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the dream of Ghazwa-e-Hind will not come true even till 'Qayamat'.

Adityanath said that this is a new India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that it'll run as per the Constitution and not Shariat.

"I can say with utter clarity that this is new India, this is the India of world's most popular leader Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In this new India, development is for all and there will be appeasement of none," the UP CM said while speaking to ANI on Monday (February 14).

He added that the government works with the motto of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' and that it works with the principle of 'Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas'.

"The new India will work according to the Constitution, and not the Shariat. I also want to say it clearly that the dream of Gazva-e-Hind will not be fulfilled even till the Qayamat," he added.

#WATCH| "For those dreaming of Ghazwa-e-Hind,this is New India under leadership of PM Modi. New India is for development of all, but appeasement of none. It'll run as per Constitution not Shariat. Ghazwa-e-Hind' ka sapna Qayamat ke din tak sakar nahi hoga,"says UP CM on his tweet pic.twitter.com/jwLZJVDpcD — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022

Earlier, the UP CM had taken to Twitter and had said, "Those who dream of Gazva-e-Hind, religious fanatics of Talibani thinking, understand this... India will run according to the constitution, not according to Shariat...!"

Adityanath, clearing his stance on the Karnataka Hijab row, said that a proper dress code should be followed in schools, adding that he never asked the public or workers in Uttar Pradesh to wear saffron for what they wear is their personal choice.

"I strongly believe that the system should run as per the Indian Constitution. We cannot impose our personal beliefs, our fundamental rights, our personal likes and dislikes on the country or institutions," he said.

"Am I asking the people and workers in UP to wear saffron? What they want to wear is their choice. But in schools, there should be a dress code. This is the matter of schools and the discipline in schools," Yogi Adityanath added.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also said that one's personal belief is separate, "but when one talks about institutions, then one has to accept the rules there.

"In a national context, the Constitution should be followed," he said.

(With ANI inputs)

Live TV