Dream Without Limits: Tale Of A Tribal Girl From Remote Telangana Village Who Cracked IIT JEE, Grabbed Seat In IIT Patna, Defying All Odds

Overcoming challenges, a tribal girl student hailing from a remote village in the Kothagudem district has displayed remarkable academic prowess and secured admission to IIT Patna in Bihar. Korsa Lakshmi, born to Kannayya and Shanthamma, a Koya tribal couple from Katayagud village in Dummugudem mandal, defied her family's illiteracy. Her father sustains their livelihood by selling ice popsicles door to door in nearby villages, while her mother tends to their home.

Despite her parents' lack of education, they were determined to provide their daughter with the opportunity to excel in life. They enrolled her at the local Gurukul, where she pursued her education from grade 7 through Intermediate. Lakshmi's commitment to her studies resulted in a perfect 10/10 GPA in her SSC exams.

In the academic year 2021-23, Lakshmi achieved an impressive score of 992 out of 1000 in her Intermediate (MPC) exams. Her preparation for the JEE Mains and Advanced was conducted under the guidance of skilled instructors at the Bhadrachalam Tribal Gurukul Centre of Excellence (CoE).



Her dedication bore fruit when she secured the 1371st rank in the recent JEE Advanced examination, securing her a seat in the B Tech (EEE) program at IIT Patna. Her accomplishments stand as a beacon of inspiration for young girls everywhere, demonstrating that the pursuit of excellence knows no bounds, even in the face of challenging family backgrounds.

As per the local reports, Lakshmi's educational journey received support from ITDA Bhadrachalam. Prateek Jain, the Project Officer of ITDA, and David Raju, the Regional Coordinating Officer of Tribal Gurukuls and ITDA APO (General), commended her exceptional performance in the IIT exams. According to Telangana Today, Prateek Jain presented Lakshmi with an iPad valued at Rs.80,000 and a high-end mobile phone as a gesture of recognition. Additionally, Bhadrachalam ITDA covered her admission fee of Rs.74,531, ensuring she could seamlessly join her chosen course.

Prateek Jain highlighted that special training is being provided to tribal students at the Bhadrachalam Tribal Gurukul, aimed at empowering them to excel in competitive exams like JEE Mains and others. The educational quality at this institution is on par with that of esteemed corporate educational establishments.

Guided by experts from the Tribal Gurukul Society in Hyderabad, JEE Mains and NEET classes are in full swing at the Gurukul CoE. The students receive consistent monitoring and encouragement to pursue higher education, reflecting the ITDA's commitment to their academic growth.