Drone found near Israeli Embassy official's house in Delhi, no foul play suspected

New Delhi: A drone was found near the residence of an official of the Israeli embassy in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar, Delhi Police officials said on Sunday (August 23, 2020).

However, the police said that they do not suspect any foul play in the matter and that the drone was being operated by a child.

"Police recovered a drone from near Israel embassy yesterday. Preliminary investigation suggests that the drone was being operated by a minor," the police said.

It went out of range and landed near the residence of the official.

A staff of the residence of the official made a PCR call on Saturday following which a police team visited the spot and recovered a drone.

"After verification, we found that the drone was operated by a child and it went out of range," a senior police officer said.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.