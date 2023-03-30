topStoriesenglish2589361
News
JAMMU AND KASHMIR

'Drug-Addict' Son Kills Mother In Kashmir; Arrested Within Hours

This is the second murder that happened in North Kashmir in the last 24 hours. 

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Last Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 02:31 PM IST

'Drug-Addict' Son Kills Mother In Kashmir; Arrested Within Hours

A man allegedly killed his mother in the Sopore area of the Baramulla district last night. According to police, the youth strangulated his mother in Dangarpora village on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. A senior police official said that a manhunt was launched as soon as the crime came to light and the accused was arrested within hours. 

"We are looking into all possible angles regarding the incident", the officer said adding that further investigation is going on. Sources in the police said that the accused is a drug addict and it seems that he murdered his mother to steal her savings. The man is said to be 27 years old. 

This is the second murder that happened in North Kashmir in the last 24 hours. Earlier, a body of a minor girl with her throat slit was found in the Zab village of the Khurhama area hours after she went missing in the Kupwara district on Thursday. 

The body of the 9-year-old girl was found in a shed just 30 metres away from her residence in the Lalpora area of the north Kashmir district Wednesday night. The police said that a case has been registered and the body was sent for medico-legal formalities.

The investigations have been launched, they added. 

A Police officer said that a police team which inspected the crime spot had collected relevant details and many people are being examined. A manhunt is launched to nab the culprit and very soon the killer will be held, he said.

