Davinder Singh case

DSP Davinder Singh case: NIA raids in J&K, looks for Hizbul Mujahideen links

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at several places in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday (August 8, 2020) looking for financial links between former DSP Davinder Singh and Pakistan-based terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen. 

DSP Davinder Singh case: NIA raids in J&K, looks for Hizbul Mujahideen links

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at several places in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday (August 8, 2020) looking for financial links between former DSP Davinder Singh and Pakistan-based terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen. 

The development comes almost a month after the NIA filed a chargesheet against six persons, including suspended Jammu and Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh, NIA has named Naveed Mushtaq alias Naveed Babu, Irfan Shafi Mir, Rafi Rather, Tanveer Ahmad Wani, and Syed Irfan in its chargesheet.

Earlier, the NIA had claimed that its probe had revealed that the accused were participants in a deep-rooted conspiracy hatched by Hizbul and Pakistani state to commit violent acts against India.

Investigation revealed that Singh was "being groomed by Pakistani officials for obtaining sensitive information". He was posted with the anti-hijacking wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police in Srinagar, and was part of the security staff that had received a group of foreign diplomats who visited Kashmir.

On June 19, a Delhi court had granted bail to Davinder Singh in a terror case after the Delhi Police failed to file a chargesheet against him and a co-accused within the stipulated time.

Singh was arrested by the police on January 11 on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway while transporting two Hizbul terrorists -- Naveed Babu and Rafi Ahmad Rather -- and a law school dropout Irfan Shafi Mir to Jammu. The J&K Police conducted an initial investigations before the case was handed over to the NIA.

Police had said that the two terrorists and the lawyer had planned to travel to Pakistan. The suspended police officer is currently lodged in Kathua jail in Jammu division.

Davinder Singh case, Jammu and Kashmir
Sushant Singh Rajput's father files counter-affidavit in Supreme Court, says Rhea Chakraborty's plea to transfer probe to Mumbai invalid
