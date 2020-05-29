4.6-magnitude mild-intensity earthquake jolts Haryana; strong tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: A mild intensity earthquake of 4.6 magnitude on Ritcher scale jolted parts of eastern Haryana and Delhi-National Capital Region on Friday (May 29) at 9.08 pm. The earthquake's epicentre was Rohtak in Haryana and the depth was 3.3 kilometres.

"An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 on the Richter Scale hit 16 km East-Southeast of Rohtak in Haryana at 21:08 hours today," stated National Center for Seismology.

However, there were no reports of any casualties or damage.

According to reports, strong tremors were felt in parts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Greater Noida, Rohtak, Jind, Sonepat and surrounding areas of the national capital; whereas Chandigarh and Punjab reported mild tremors.

The tremors triggered panic among the local residents, who rushed out of their houses for their safety.

Just a day ago, on May 28, a low-intensity earthquake jolted Haryana’s Faridabad, neighbouring Delhi. According to the NCS, the low-intensity earthquake measured 2.5-magnitude on the Richter Scale with its epicentre in Nacholi in Faridabad.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 8km East of Faridabad, Haryana, according to the seismologists.

So far, this was the sixth such earthquake to have hit the national capital territory since April 13 and the fourth one in the month of May alone.