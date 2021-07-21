हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Earthquake

Quake measuring 5.3 rocks Rajasthan's Bikaner, another tremblor hits Ladakh

An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale hit Rajasthan' Bikaner early Wednesday (July 21), the National Centre for Seismology informed.

Quake measuring 5.3 rocks Rajasthan&#039;s Bikaner, another tremblor hits Ladakh

New Delhi: An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale hit Rajasthan' Bikaner early Wednesday (July 21), the National Centre for Seismology informed.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 21-07-2021, 05:24:29 IST, Lat: 29.19 & Long: 70.05, Depth: 110 Km ,Location: 343km WNW of Bikaner, Rajasthan," National Centre for Seismology tweeted.

Meanwhile, an earthquake measuring 3.6 on Richter scale hit Ladakh region today morning, National Centre for Seismology informed.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 21-07-2021, 04:57:46 IST, Lat: 34.20 & Long: 77.78, Depth: 200 Km ,Location: 19km ENE of Leh, Laddakh," read the tweet by National Centre for Seismology.

No damage was reported in Ladakh due to the low intensity of the quake.

(This is a breaking news story, more details are awaited)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
EarthquakeRajasthanBikaner
Next
Story

CBSE Class 10th, 12th results: Scorecard to be declared after THIS date, check latest update

Must Watch

PT7M34S

DNA: Raj Kundra got lured by the greed of earning more money in less time?