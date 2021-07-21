Quake measuring 5.3 rocks Rajasthan's Bikaner, another tremblor hits Ladakh

New Delhi: An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale hit Rajasthan' Bikaner early Wednesday (July 21), the National Centre for Seismology informed.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 21-07-2021, 05:24:29 IST, Lat: 29.19 & Long: 70.05, Depth: 110 Km ,Location: 343km WNW of Bikaner, Rajasthan," National Centre for Seismology tweeted.

Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 21-07-2021, 05:24:29 IST, Lat: 29.19 & Long: 70.05, Depth: 110 Km ,Location: 343km WNW of Bikaner, Rajasthan, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/P7YBFyp3Sb pic.twitter.com/vPNJV8erui — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) July 21, 2021

Meanwhile, an earthquake measuring 3.6 on Richter scale hit Ladakh region today morning, National Centre for Seismology informed.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 21-07-2021, 04:57:46 IST, Lat: 34.20 & Long: 77.78, Depth: 200 Km ,Location: 19km ENE of Leh, Laddakh," read the tweet by National Centre for Seismology.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 21-07-2021, 04:57:46 IST, Lat: 34.20 & Long: 77.78, Depth: 200 Km ,Location: 19km ENE of Leh, Laddakh, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/kuG6xMoVNG @Indiametdept @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/akwYf4L31j — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) July 20, 2021

No damage was reported in Ladakh due to the low intensity of the quake.

(This is a breaking news story, more details are awaited)

Live TV