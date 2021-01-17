हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Earthquake

Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 strikes Jammu and Kashmir

This is the second earthquake to hit Jammu and Kashmir this week.

Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 strikes Jammu and Kashmir

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hit Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, according to an official. But so far, there has been no report of any damage. At 10:01 pm, the earthquake struck.

It took place at a latitude of 33.03 degrees north and a longitude of 75.93 degrees east -- 93 km east of Katra. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km. 

The tremors caused panic among people but there were no reports of any loss of life or injury or damage to property.

On January 11, an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale occurred in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Center for Seismology had said. The tremors took place at 7.32 pm and lasted for a few seconds, an official said. The high-intensity earthquake shook the Chenab Valley districts including Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban while tremors were felt across Jammu and Kashmir.

The earthquake had a depth of ten kilometres and the epicentre was at Kishtwar at latitude 33.34 degrees north and longitude 75.47 degrees east. There was no immediate report of any damage in the earthquake which caused panic among the people who rushed out of their buildings. 

DDC Doda passed on immediate directions to all the Tehsildars and SHO's to report the damages if any in their respective areas, besides urged all the people across the district not to panic & to stay safe and follow all safety measures on a priority basis.

