EC to frame guidelines for elections amid COVID-19 situation within three days

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) said that it discussed the matter of issuing broad guidelines for holding elections amid prevailing COVID-19 situation at a commission meeting held on Tuesday (August 18, 2020).

They said that the commission also considered the views and suggestions given by the Political Parties.

The matter of issuing broad guidelines for General/Bye Elections during COVID-19 period was discussed in the Commission meeting today. Commission considered the views/suggestions given by the Political Parties.(1/n) — Sheyphali Sharan (@SpokespersonECI) August 18, 2020

The official statement said that they also took into consideration the suggestions and recommendations made by Chief Electoral Officers of States and UTs.

"After considering all these, Commission directed to frame broad guidelines within three days," said Sheyphali Sharan, Official Spokesperson, Election Commission of India.

"Commission directed that on the basis of these guidelines, Chief Electoral Officers of the election going States shall also prepare a comprehensive plan for State/district concerned for COVID-19 related measures, taking into account local conditions during the conduct of elections," stated Sheyphali.

Commission directed that on the basis of these guidelines, Chief Electoral Officers of the election going States shall also prepare a comprehensive plan for State/district concerned for COVID-19 related measures, taking into account local conditions during conduct of elections. — Sheyphali Sharan (@SpokespersonECI) August 18, 2020

Notably, several states like Bihar, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Assam will go for legislative assembly elections in late this year and early and mid-2021.

Meanwhile, Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa, who was next in line to head the poll panel, resigned on Tuesday.

He will join the Philippines-based Asian Development Bank (ADB) as vice-president in September.

Lavasa, who would have retired as the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) in October 2022, would be the second election commissioner to step down from the poll panel before the completion of his term.