ED arrests RJD Rajya Sabha MP Amrendra Dhari Singh in fertiliser scam

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested RJD Rajya Sabha MP Amrendra Dhari Singh in fertiliser scam. He was arrested from his Delhi’s Defence Colony residence.

The agency had booked Singh under PMLA on the basis of an FIR filed by CBI last month.

The CBI registered a case on the basis of references from Ministry of Chemical & Fertilizer, Department of Fertilizers, and other information against former MD & CEO of Indian Farmers Fertilizer Co-operative Limited (IFFCO), former MD of Indian Potash Limited (IPL), and some others.

It was alleged that IFFCO and Indian Potash Limited were importing huge quantities of fertilizers running into several thousands of metric tonnes and raw materials for fertilizers from various foreign suppliers.

It was also alleged that in order to cheat the central government by claiming higher subsidy, the officials were importing fertilizers and raw materials through M/s. Kisan International Trading FZE in Dubai (a subsidiary of IFFCO) and other middlemen at highly inflated rates covering the commission meant for the accused.

According to ED, searches are being carried out at the office and residential premises of the accused at 12 locations including Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai etc.

