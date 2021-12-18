हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Akhilesh Yadav

ED, CBI will also fight Uttar Pradesh polls: Akhilesh Yadav sneers at IT raids on close aides

Questioning the timing of the raids which come a few months ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls, Akhilesh Yadav said, "If they had the information earlier, then why the search agency chose this time, two months prior to polls. It shows that the ED and the CBI will also come to the state to fight the polls." 

New Delhi: Reacting to income tax raid at the premises of his close aide, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday (December 18) jeeringly said after IT, now Enforcement Directorate officers will also come. 

The SP chief further alleged that BJP is following Congress' footsteps with these raids. "Earlier, the Congress also used to intimidate people by misusing central agencies like the I-T, CBI and the ED," Yadav was quoted as saying by IANS. 

"The speed of "cycle" (SP`s party symbol) will not slow down due to the BJP misusing the central agencies," the former UP CM said. 

He added, "Nobody is safe in this government. How many cases have been filed against Azam Khan? It is not a new way. How many cases were filed against the farmers?"

Earlier today, an income tax raid was conducted at the premises of  Akhilesh Yadav's close aide, Jainendra Yadav in Lucknow, sources told ANI. The raids were also conducted at the premises of RCL Group promotor Manoj Yadav in Mainpuri and Samajwadi Party (SP) national secretary and spokesperson Rajiv Rai in Uttar Pradesh's Mau. 

(With agency inputs)

