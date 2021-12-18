हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Akhilesh Yadav

In Jallianwala, British fired from front; in Lakhimpur Kheri BJP ran over farmers from behind: Akhilesh Yadav

The former UP CM, who is in Rae Bareli on a two-day tour as part of the seventh leg of 'Samajwadi Vijay Yatra', claimed that the BJP will be wiped out in the upcoming 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

In Jallianwala, British fired from front; in Lakhimpur Kheri BJP ran over farmers from behind: Akhilesh Yadav

Rae Bareli (UP): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday (December 17) sought to equate the Lakhimpur Kheri violence with Jallianwala Bagh massacre, and said the British had fired bullets from the front, while the the BJP ran over a jeep from behind. Yadav, who is in Rae Bareli on a two-day tour as part of the seventh leg of 'Samajwadi Vijay Yatra', claimed that the BJP will be wiped out in the upcoming 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters here, the former chief minister said, "In Uttar Pradesh, the incident of a jeep being run over on farmers took place. If the pages of history are turned back, then one is reminded of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, when the British fired (at people) from the front. But, the BJP ran over the jeep on them from behind. No action has been initiated against accused persons. The Union Minister of State for Home (Ajay Mishra) has not been removed so far. For those who are accused, bulldozers have not been run over their house. This government is working in a discriminatory manner," the SP chief said.

Violence had erupted in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3 when farmers were protesting the visit of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to Mishra's native place. Four agitating farmers were run over by a vehicle while four others, including a journalist and two BJP workers, were also killed in the violence that ensued.

Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, has been named as accused. The SP chief also said as the elections approach, the BJP puts up a lens of religion, and sees everything from that perspective. Yadav reiterated that in the BJP regime, people have faced 'dikkat' (problems), 'killat' (shortage) and 'zillat' (humiliation), which they have not faced in any other government. He also said people are feeling insulted today, and the BJP, which is in power, is insulting the people.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Akhilesh YadavNarendra ModiUP assembly polls
Next
Story

‘Agni P’, new generation ballistic missile, successfully test-fired by DRDO

Must Watch

PT2M38S

Delhi's AQI is poor, then why schools were opened?