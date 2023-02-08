ED has Brought Them 'Together': PM Modi's dig at Opposition Parties in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (February 8, 2023) took a dig at the Opposition parties and said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has "brought them together". While replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in Lok Sabha, Modi said that the Opposition leaders should have come together on the electoral platform, but it was the ED that brought them together. He said that if the Indian Army shows bravery, then the Opposition criticises it.

"If probe agencies act against graft, the Opposition attacks them," PM Modi said in his reply.

As per a report last year, out of the total 121 cases against politicians under ED probe currently, around 115 are against the Opposition leaders.

He also tore into Congress and said that the UPA rule from 2004-2014 was a "decade of scams and violence".

"UPA's trademark was to let every opportunity turn into a crisis from 2004-2014," Modi said in Lok Sabha.

"2004-14 was a lost decade, current one will be known as India's decade," PM Modi said in his in reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in Lok Sabha.

World looking at India with hope, some 'frustrated' people can't accept it: PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi said that the world was seeing its prosperity in India's growth story but a few "frustrated" persons were not ready to accept the achievements of the nation.

He said that the world was looking at India with hope amid instability in some parts of the globe due to the once-in-a-century pandemic and conflicts.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha. https://t.co/Ikh7uniQoi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 8, 2023

Modi, who was speaking amid ongoing controversy over Adani Group, said that India was emerging as a manufacturing hub and the world now sees its prosperity in the country's growth.

"But some people who are neck deep in frustration refuse to accept India's growth story. They cannot see the achievements of 140 crore Indians," he said targeting Opposition leaders.