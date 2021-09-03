ED probes various labs in Uttarakhand for alleged COVID-19 sampling fraud

Dehradun: The Enforcement Directorate has asked the health department to provide the information about a dozen of labs as it suspects the forgery in the COVID-19 sampling.

After getting a letter in context to the phony COVID-19 sampling by various labs of Uttarakhand, the ED ordered a probe into the matter as some labs were suspected to be involved in money laundering. The Secretary of the state health department has confirmed the information in the letter.

According to the media reports, a dozen of pathology laboratories including some renowned private labs of the state are involved in the fraud COVID-19 sampling.

As per the media reports, fraud in COVID-19 test samples at a large level was confirmed during the Maha Kumbh in Uttarakhand and the ED probed for the same.

After the investigation, some other labs also came under the suspicion of money laundering and ED has asked the health department to provide detailed information about these labs as some of these labs have worked in the COVIS-19 test sampling process of Maha Kumbh.

It is pertinent to note that a number of laboratories were caught forging the COVID-19 test samples during the Maha Kumbh in the state.

