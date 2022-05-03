हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Eid-ul-Fitr 2022

Eid-ul-Fitr 2022: PM Narendra Modi extends his best wishes, says 'may this auspicious occasion enhance spirit of togetherness, brotherhood'




File photo (Credits: PIB)

New Delhi: With the sighting of the crescent moon on Monday (May 2, 2022), Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to the people on Eid-ul-Fitr. He hoped that the auspicious occasion enhances the "spirit of togetherness and brotherhood" in the country.

Taking to his official Twitter account, the prime minister said, "May this auspicious occasion enhance the spirit of togetherness and brotherhood in our society. May everyone be blessed with good health and prosperity."

The festival is being celebrated in India on Tuesday following the Islamic holy month of Ramzan.

The month-long fasting observed by the people of the Muslim community during Ramzan came to an end after the sighting of the crescent moon on Monday evening. Ramzan, notably, is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad. It is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, which involves rigorous fasting for about 30 days.

