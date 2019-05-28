close

Uttar Pradesh

10 dead after consuming spurious liquor in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki

10 dead after consuming spurious liquor in Uttar Pradesh&#039;s Barabanki

LUCKNOW: At least 10 people have died and several others were taken ill after consuming spurious liquor in Ramnagar area of Barabanki district in Uttar Pradesh, police said Tuesday. Confirming the news, Lekhpal, Sadar Badel told ANI thaht eight people have died in Ramnagar and on Tuesday three people were admitted at the hospital. "I have got information that eight people have died in Ramnagar. Today, 3 people were admitted at the hospital out of which one person has passed away," Lekhpal said.

Sources told Zee Media that two people are in critical condition and nine have been referred to Lucknow Trauma Centre. It is learnt that some of those affected by spurious liquor have lost their vision. It is learnt that some Samajwadi Party leaders have arrived at the Trauma Centre in Barabanki.

Meanwhile, Excise Department has suspended District Excise Officer for dereliction of duty. The DGP of Uttar Pradesh has also swung into action and has suspended Ramnagar SHO Rajesh and Circle Officer Ramnagar Pawan Gautam. UP Excise Minister Jai Pratap Singh told ANI that one district administration official, 5 police personnel and 3 head constable have been suspended with immediate effect.

Taking serious note of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered senior officials to visit Barabanki and take strict action against the guilty. Government sources told PTI that Yogi Adityanath has also ordered the principal secretary, excise, to conduct a thorough inquiry in this matter and punish the guilty.

It may be recalled that at least 30 people were killed in February this year after drinking spurious liquor in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur and Kushinagar districts and Uttarakhand's Roorkee. At least 16 people had died after drinking spurious liquor in Saharanpur and Kushinagar districts.

