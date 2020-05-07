हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Boiler explosion

Eight injured in Tamil Nadu's Neyveli Lignite Corporation power plant boiler explosion

As per initial reports, the explosion was caused due to the above normal temperature in the boiler.

Eight injured in Tamil Nadu&#039;s Neyveli Lignite Corporation power plant boiler explosion

At least eight workers were injured on Thursday in a boiler explosion at Neyveli Lignite Corporation power plant at Cuddalore district in Tamil Nadu. As per initial reports, the explosion was caused due to the above normal temperature in the boiler. A total of five fire tenders have brought the fire under control.

The explosion took place in the sixth unit of the second power plant and the blast set ablaze the oil that was stored nearby. It has a capacity of 210 Megawatt production. 

The injured have been taken to the NLC Medical hospital in Neyveli. The officials have rushed to the spot to investigate the incident. 

NLC India Limited is a 'Navratna' government of India company in the fossil fuel mining sector in India and thermal power generation. It annually produces about 30 million tonne lignite from opencast mines at Neyveli in the state.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

Tags:
Boiler explosionTamil Nadu boiler explosionNeyveli Lignite CorporationNeyveli Lignite Corporation power plant
Next
Story

Visakhapatnam, other world gas leak incidents; here's a list of major tragedies
  • 52,952Confirmed
  • 1,783Deaths

Full coverage

  • 37,55,341Confirmed
  • 2,63,831Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M46S

Vizag gas leak: What is Styrene Gas?