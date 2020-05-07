Eight injured in Tamil Nadu's Neyveli Lignite Corporation power plant boiler explosion

At least eight workers were injured on Thursday in a boiler explosion at Neyveli Lignite Corporation power plant at Cuddalore district in Tamil Nadu. As per initial reports, the explosion was caused due to the above normal temperature in the boiler. A total of five fire tenders have brought the fire under control.

The explosion took place in the sixth unit of the second power plant and the blast set ablaze the oil that was stored nearby. It has a capacity of 210 Megawatt production.

The injured have been taken to the NLC Medical hospital in Neyveli. The officials have rushed to the spot to investigate the incident.

NLC India Limited is a 'Navratna' government of India company in the fossil fuel mining sector in India and thermal power generation. It annually produces about 30 million tonne lignite from opencast mines at Neyveli in the state.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.