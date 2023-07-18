Ek Aashiyaana Billionaire Ka: India's Most Expensive And Tallest Home After Mukesh Ambani's Antilia, Estimated Value Rs 6000 Crore

Costliest Home India: Two of the wealthiest men in India are Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Singhania. Singhania is thought to be worth Rs 12,000 crore, whereas Ambani is worth Rs 7.5 lakh crore.The two businessmen have a reputation for being bold in the boardroom, but it's also obvious that they know how to enjoy the rewards of their efforts. Their residences are on the same road in Mumbai. JK House, Businessman Gautam Singhania's family residence is the second-tallest structure in Mumbai, and is situated on the same "billionaire's row" street as Mukesh Ambani's Antilia. It is estimated to be worth around Rs 6,000 crore.

Gautam Singhania: JK House

The Singhania family owns the Raymond Group, one of the largest suppliers of textiles and suit fabric worldwide. A museum inside the house reflects the rich history of the company. According to the New York Post, the museum is stocked with artifacts from the fabric industry, including scraps of cloth, pictures from the family's early days, certificates, and actual tools that were used. According to media reports, the museum also has a sizable collection of jade. There are several family members residing in JK House, which is reportedly divided into flats. The structure includes a helipad, a gym, two pools, and other amenities. It appears that each residential unit has a private terrace and garden. JK House is the second-tallest private skyscraper in India, with a height of 145 meters. JK House is a 30-story structure with tastefully decorated apartments.

Mukesh Ambani: Antilia

As one of the most costly residential properties in the world, the Ambani family residence has gained international recognition. It is situated on one of Mumbai's most prestigious streets, Altamount Road, and boasts a staggering valuation of Rs 12,000 crore. The house, a popular tourist destination in Mumbai, is built along the lines of a lotus and the sun. To gently accentuate the idea, these aspects are reproduced throughout the home using materials like crystal, pearls, and marble. The mansion has 27 levels, but with double-heightened ceilings, it actually has more like 40 floors. The building has also been carefully built to withstand an earthquake with a Richter scale value of 8.0. The home also has prayer rooms and a temple with space for 50 attendees. In addition, the home features a ballroom, helipads, a 169-car garage, and a snow room for the family's comfort during particularly hot Indian summers.

In order to determine which of their two residences is more magnificent, we compare all of the very opulent features they each offer.