New Delhi: Amid ongoing political tension in Maharashtra, the Supreme Court on Tuesday referred to a five-judge bench the petitions filed by the Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, raising several constitutional questions related to defection, merger and disqualification. A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana ordered the listing of petitions before the constitution bench on Thursday and directed the Election Commission not to pass any orders on Shinde faction's plea that it be considered the real Shiv Sena and granted the party's poll symbol.

"List the matter before the constitution bench the day after tomorrow (Thursday, August 25) and the bench will decide about the symbol related to the Election Commission proceeding at the beginning," the bench also comprising Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli said. The bench was hearing pending cases related to the recent political crisis in Maharashtra that led to the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state.

Meanwhile, rumours have been rife that not all's well between the BJP and Eknath Shinde camp. Sources claim that the Shinde camp has been having differences with the BJP leadership on various issues. As a result of which, the political situation in Maharashtra can see some turmoil, yet again. A section within the saffron camp feels that though Eknath Shinde is sitting in the Chief Minister's chair, it is the BJP that is actually calling the shots. Recently, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrasekhar Bawankule claimed that Devendra Fadnavis will be the next Chief Minister of the state. Currently, Fadnavis is handling duties as Shinde's 'deputy'. A section of the Eknath Shinde camp feels that after Chandrasekhar's significant comments about the Chief Ministership came to light, there has been a kind of uncertainty surrounding the Eknath Shinde's hold over the Chief Minister's seat.