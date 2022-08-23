Eknath Shinde and the BJP camp have been torn apart in less than two months? Sources claim that the Shinde camp has differences with the BJP leadership on various issues. As a result of which the political situation in Maharashtra may be in turmoil again. A section within the saffron camp feels that even with Eknath sitting in the Chief Minister's chair, it is the BJP that is actually taking the leading role in running the government from the front. Recently Maharashtra BJP president Chandrasekhar Bawankule claimed that Devendra Fadnavis will be the next Chief Minister of the state. The former Chief Minister of Maharashtra gave Eknath the throne of the Chief Minister after the pact with the BJP on June 30 of this year. Eknath praised Fadnavis for this. He also expressed his gratitude to him. Currently, Fadnavis is handling the duties as Shinde's 'Deputy'. A section of the Eknath camp feels that after Chandrasekhar's significant comments about the Chief Ministership came to light, there has been a kind of uncertainty surrounding the seat of the Chief Minister of Shinde after 2024.

Buldhana Lok Sabha Seat

Not only this comment of Chandrasekhar. Sources claim that complications have arisen between the Shinde camp and the BJP leadership over the Buldhana Lok Sabha constituency. At present that center belongs to Shinde camp leader Pratap Yadav. But the BJP leadership has announced that they will field candidates in that center in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. All India general secretary of BJP Bhupendra Yadav will go to that center soon. The Shinde camp is 'displeased' that this decision was announced unilaterally without any discussion with them. A minister from the Shinde camp, who did not want to be named, said, "12 MPs have changed their ideology to retain their seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. But within a few months the decision is being announced unilaterally without talking to them. There are a few other Lok Sabha constituencies, over which the two parties may have a difference of opinion.''

Distribution of Seats in Municipal Elections

A section of the Shinde camp believes that they may have a disagreement with the BJP over the distribution of seats in the municipal elections in the coming days. Eknath wants equal distribution of seats. But Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar has made it clear that they will contest in more seats. Even the next mayor of Mumbai is said to be someone from BJP. In the words of an MLA from the Shinde camp, who did not want to be named, "BJP is moving towards the goal of winning 227 seats in the Greater Mumbai Municipality. That means there will be few seats left for us.'' According to sources, several leaders of the Shinde camp are expressing anger within the party about the role of the BJP leadership.

Budget Allocation

It is also reported that in the recent budget allocation, the CM faction got less share than the Bharatiya Janata Party. The special thing is that even in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Shinde was talking about the allocation of less budget to the Shiv Sena than the Nationalist Congress Party.

According to media reports, on Monday, a supplementary budget of Rs 25 thousand crore was allocated in Maharashtra. During this, 14 thousand 583 crore rupees came in the account of BJP. At the same time, Shinde camp has got Rs 9,740 crore. Figures show that during this period, the departments controlled by the BJP were given more budget. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis himself has allocated Rs 1,593 crore for the Ministry of Home Affairs. The Urban Development Department controlled by Shinde has received Rs 1,886 crore. At the same time, 2 thousand 237 crore rupees came in the account of health department.Whereas, the local body development got Rs 840 crore. The PWD, which is controlled by Shinde himself, has received Rs 4,295 crore and the share of the school education department has come to Rs 12 crore.

Opposition Attacks Shinde

After the budget allocation, the round of political rhetoric has also started. Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray says that even by changing sides, the MLAs who cheated did not get anything. At the same time, Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar says that it "discloses" the claims of the Shinde side.

Incidentally, Shinde joined hands with the BJP to form a government in Maharashtra by announcing a rebellion in the Shiv Sena. NCP leader Sharad Pawar predicted that the Eknath-BJP coalition government would not last long. He claimed that this government will fall within six months. In this context, the recent news of differences between the Shinde camp and the BJP on several issues in Maharashtra has added a new dimension to the state's politics.