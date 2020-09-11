हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Election Commission

Election Commission asks political parties, candidates to publish details of criminal antecedents

File pic: Zee News

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) on Friday (September 11) decided that candidates, as well as political parties, will publish details of criminal antecedents, if any, in newspapers and television thrice, regarding candidates nominated by them.

"Commission decided to further streamline the instructions concerning the publicity of criminal antecedents by candidates concerned and by the political parties, who nominate them for elections," it EC statement said, adding "Commission has always emphasised on this moral yardstick for the overall betterment of electoral democracy."

Articulating the specific manner in which it needs to be done, the EC said that the first publicity needs to be done within the first four days of the last date of withdrawal of candidature, while the second publicity must be done within the fifth to the eighth day of the last date of withdrawal. 

Highlights of the modified instructions:

- First publicity: Within the first 4 days of the last date of withdrawal
- Second publicity: Within 5th to 8th day of the last date of withdrawal
- Third publicity: From 9th day till the last day of the campaign, i.e. two days prior to the date of poll

This timeline will help the voters in exercising their choices in a more informed manner.

Regarding the publicity by uncontested winning candidates as well as the political parties who nominate them, it is clarified that uncontested winner candidates, as well as the political parties who nominate them, shall also publicise the criminal antecedents if any, as prescribed for other contesting candidates and political parties.

According to the Commission, a compendium of all instructions and formats issued so far, in this matter, is being published for the benefit of stakeholders. This will help in creating more awareness amongst the voters and other stakeholders. 

"All instructions, in this regard, must be complied by the contesting candidates with criminal antecedents and the political parties regarding their nominated candidates. These modified instructions shall apply with immediate effect," the EC said.   

