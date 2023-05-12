topStoriesenglish2606685
NEXT KARNATAKA CHIEF MINISTER

Next Karnataka Chief Minister: Top 5 Contenders And Why They Matter The Most

There are too many deputy chief minister, Chief Minister and ministers in the fray who have their eyes on the top job. 

Written By  Aman Dwivedi|Last Updated: May 12, 2023, 10:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Karnataka Assembly Elections results about to be declared, the key question - who could be the Chief Minister of Karnataka - is being asked once again. There are too many deputy chief minister, Chief Minister and ministers in the fray who have their eyes on the top job. 

Here are top our top 5 picks for the Karnataka Chief Minister post.

1 — Siddaramaiah

Going by the exit polls, the first person in this list is Congress leader and former Chief Minister K Siddaramaiah. Besides being a former Chief Minister,  Siddaramaiah has been an MLA for eight terms. He was also the leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly. 


2— DK Shivakumar

Shivakumar, or DK or DKShi as he is known locally, had started his career from the Youth Congress and won his first election in the year 1989. He is a seven-time MLA and the chief of the Congress party in Karnataka. 

3— HD Kumaraswamy

Two-time Karnataka CM and National President of Janata Dal (Secular), HD Kumaraswamy or popularly known as "Kumaranna". He is the son of the former Prime Minister of India, HD Deve Gowda. 

4 — BS Yediyurappa

Four-time Chief Minister Yediyurappa is known as the biggest Lingayat leader in the state till date. He is the longest serving Chief Minister of Karnataka from BJP. He is an MLA from Shikaripura constituency in Shimoga district, from where he has been elected eight times. It is said that the Karnataka - that was dominated by the Congress and Jata Dal factions - saw BJP’s rise only because of Yediyurappa efforts. 

5 — Basavaraj Bommai 

Basvaraj Bommai is the current Chief Minister of Karnataka. Interestingly, his father, SR Bommai, has also served as a Chief Minister of the state. asavaraj Bommai started his political career with the Janata Dal. He later joined the BJP in 2008. Since then he is ruling over the Shiggaon assembly seat.

