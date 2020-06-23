Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara, second operation on Tuesday

An encounter broke out on Tuesday between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. This is the second encounter of the day.

According to sources, the security forces got a tip-off about the presence of terrorists in the forest area of Lolab and joint searches were launched. A brief exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces took place.

A police official said, "A joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Indian Army's 28 Rashtriya Rifles and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Lolab forests after the tip-off of the presence of terrorists in the area.”

“The exchange of fire between the joint team and the terrorists took place initially. However, as of now there no firing going on. More reinforcements have been rushed to the area," he added.

Earlier, a CRPF jawan was martyred and two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Bandzoo area of Pulwama. According to the Army, two AK-47 have been recovered from the site of encounter and the joint operation is still in progress.

Jammu and Kashmir police GDP said, “On a credible police input an operation was initiated by Pulwama police at village Bandzoo early this morning along with local Army and CRPF units. He added that two terrorists were killed while one CRPF jawan was injured who later succumbed to the injuries. The CRPF jawan got injured when the terrorists opened fire at the cordon party.

The terrorists have been identified as- Owais Ahmad Bhat, resident of Molu Chitragam, and Azaz Ahmad Ganai, resident of Ramnagari.

A total of 35 terrorists have been killed in June and 108 in 2020.