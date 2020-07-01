Encounter breaks out in Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces on Tuesday in Bilalabad village of Tral area in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. A top cop of the Jammu and Kashmir Police confirming the exchange of fire said, "An operation was launched by the Awantipur Police and exchange of fire started at Bilalabad of Tral area. The Awantipur Police and local security force unit are on the job."

He added, "This is the second encounter in the last 24 hours and third in the last 48 hours. Earlier on Tuesday, Bijbehara operation culminated with the killing of two terrorists responsible for the killing of a CRPF jawan and a child 3 days ago," he said.

The police official said, "A joint team of Police, 42 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific information gathered by Jammu and Kashmir Police about the presence of terrorists in the area."

He said that as the joint team of forces cordoned the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists were first asked to surrender but they fired upon the searching party which was retaliated triggering an encounter.

Kashmir Police Zone tweeted, "Encounter has started at Bilalabad area of Tral. Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow."

As per the sources, two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area.

This is the second encounter of Tuesday and third in the last 48 hours in South Kashmir. Five terrorists were killed in the last two encounters at Waghama Bijbehara area of Anantnag and Khull Chohar ranipora Anantnag. 48 terrorists are killed in June is the highest since terrorism broke in Jammu and Kashmir. The total number of killed terrorists in Kashmir is 116 and 128 in Jammu and Kashmir.