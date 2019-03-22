Security forces corner terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, encounter on

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

A search operation is also in progress.

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir early on Friday morning.

The firing is currently underway in the Ratnipora area of the district.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, at least 2-3 terrorists are believed to be trapped in a residential house in the area.

A joint operation has been launched by the 34 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Special Operations Group (SOG) and the area has been cordoned off.

A search operation is also in progress. The firing is going on from both sides.

Police said that it has reliable information about the presence of some terrorists in the area.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

This is the fourth encounter since Wednesday evening. 

