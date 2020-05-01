हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir encounter

Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in Handwara forests of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district

Officials sources said that the contact with hiding terrorists was established after reaching the Wadder-Bala area.

Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in Handwara forests of Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Kupwara district

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Rajwara Handwara forests in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. After special inputs on the presence of terrorists in the area, a joint team of security forces including 21 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), 9 paramilitary and Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a cordon and search operation.

Officials sources said that the contact with hiding terrorists was established after reaching the Wadder-Bala area. The entire forest area has been cordoned off. It's believed that four terrorists are in the area. A heavy contingent of forces is at the spot.

The police said that the contact has been established in forest area and it's believed that the terrorists might have recently infiltrated via Chowkibal area of the Line of Control (LoC).

When last reports came in, the exchange of gunfire was still going on in the area, according to a police official.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

